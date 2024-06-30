Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $142,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,398. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

