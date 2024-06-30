Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Raymond James by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $123.61. 1,665,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

