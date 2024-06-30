Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.37 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. 1,101,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

