Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74,804.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,781,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1,051.03. 750,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $984.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

