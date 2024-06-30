Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 432 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,894,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.