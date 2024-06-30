Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 74,936 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 1,134,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

