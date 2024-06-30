Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,101. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

