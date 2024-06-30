Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $18.82 on Friday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.