Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $4.62 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,227 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners' holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners' holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

