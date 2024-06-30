Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $5.01 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

CLX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.47. 1,667,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,727. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

