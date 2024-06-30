Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 4,824,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

