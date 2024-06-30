Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.19. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.