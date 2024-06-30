Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 1,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $18.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

