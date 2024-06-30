Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

