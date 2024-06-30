Coston McIsaac & Partners Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

