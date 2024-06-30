Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Coupang by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in Coupang by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,536,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 7.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,223,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

