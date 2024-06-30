Covenant (COVN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,038.55

Covenant (COVN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $116,038.55 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

