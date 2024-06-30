CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 12,115 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

