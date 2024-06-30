CRA Financial Services LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,492. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

