CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

