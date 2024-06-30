CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,060,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,058,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,055,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

