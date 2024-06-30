CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 550,589 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.