CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

