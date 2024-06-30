CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 39,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $821.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.