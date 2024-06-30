CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 39,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $821.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.