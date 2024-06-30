CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

