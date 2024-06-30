Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.