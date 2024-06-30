Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $170.88 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001440 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

