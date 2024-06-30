CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.
Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $74.98. 38,170,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,211,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. CRH has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
