CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

