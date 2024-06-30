Critical Analysis: Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 13.19% 17.56% 1.71% Smart Powerr N/A -0.87% -0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Payoneer Global and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $831.10 million 2.49 $93.33 million $0.30 18.47 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.11) -9.41

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Smart Powerr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

