Critical Analysis: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Accuray alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $430.55 million 0.42 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -8.27 Utah Medical Products $50.22 million 4.70 $16.64 million $4.50 14.85

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Accuray has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 353.30%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54% Utah Medical Products 33.40% 13.06% 12.30%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Accuray on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, it offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; high-pressure and piezo-resistive transducer assemblies; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.