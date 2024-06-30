crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.92 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $139.96 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99423574 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $16,882,176.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

