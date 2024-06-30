Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Culp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

