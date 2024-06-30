CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,062,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 8,060,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CytoDyn Stock Down 6.6 %

CytoDyn stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 3,337,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. CytoDyn has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

