D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 158,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,867,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.35. 168,650 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

