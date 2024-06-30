D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 296,122 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 2,118,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,430. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

