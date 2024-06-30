D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $270.00. 1,701,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.