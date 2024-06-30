D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,864,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

