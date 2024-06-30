D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.4 %

EMCOR Group stock traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $365.08. 898,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,294. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.52 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.