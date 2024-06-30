D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EMEFree Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.4 %

EMCOR Group stock traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $365.08. 898,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,294. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.52 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EMEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.