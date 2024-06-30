D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,609. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

