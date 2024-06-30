D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,824,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.