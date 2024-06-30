D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,443,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 750,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,129. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.