D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 48.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 681,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $125.66 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

