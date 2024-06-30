Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 56,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.53. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

