Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

Data I/O Trading Down 2.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Data I/O Co. ( NASDAQ:DAIO Free Report ) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Data I/O worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 46,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.01. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Data I/O will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

See Also

