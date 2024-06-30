Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a sell rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 405.28, a P/E/G ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,037 shares of company stock valued at $82,731,018. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

