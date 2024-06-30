Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DAY
Dayforce Price Performance
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.