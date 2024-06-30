Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAY

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.