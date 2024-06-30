DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.13

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $98.07 million and $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00120421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

