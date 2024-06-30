Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HDFC Bank by 96.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,537. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

