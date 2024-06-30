Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 349,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 655.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 56,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. 13,803,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,119. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.